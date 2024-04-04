Pardesi vs. Desi: Ankita Lokhande In Leotard and Pants or Kurta Set: Which suits her better?

Ankita Lokhande, the queen of hearts, is a name that needs no introduction. Her acting prowess has earned her a special place in the industry. But it’s her fashion sense that truly sets her apart. Her recent appearance in indo-western outfits is a testament to her unique style.

Ankita Lokhande’s Indo-Western Looks-

Color Block Overlap Leotard And Pants

The diva’s latest fashion trend maintains a modern touch of sophistication and flair as she opted for a fuschia pink and red duo-color collar, V-neckline, wrap-over, loose full sleeves leotard to enhance her overall appearance, and attached midriff fitted dhoti style, loose pleated asymmetric hemline skirt pants. The outfit is from Divya Jain.

For her hair, she opted for side-parted voluminous curls open tresses. She applies black eyeliner, mascara, kajal kohl, peach matte cheeks, and matte lips for classy and sophisticated makeup, elevating her facial features. She accessories with statement jewelry pieces like long gold earrings and rings.

Yellow And White Kurta Set

Ankita Lokhande exudes effortless elegance as she appears in a yellow and white kurta set. The outfit features a yellow and white floral embroidered from shoulder to midriff U-neckline, ¾ length sleeves with lace work, straight side cuts, a long-length kurta reflecting traditional craftsmanship, matching-colored flared pants, and a dupatta with white lace border. This kurta set you can wear at various events. The outfit is from Sabhyata Clothing.

For hair, she keeps her hair well-groomed with a side-parted, bouncy, soft waves open hairstyle. Her complexion appears radiant, with a perfect blend of nude shade makeup and matte lips. Additionally, she styles her look with minimal accessories as she opts for gold rings.

Which look suits her better?