[Pics] Aly Goni Goes Lovestruck As Jasmin Bhasin Stuns In Ethnic Black Saree With Sleeveless Blouse

Jasmin Bhasin is known for her role in a Jab We Matched television series with Shivangi Joshi and Priyank Sharma and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Apart from acting, Jasmin Bhasin is an active social media user who always shares insights into her upcoming work, personal life, and fashion appearances. Today, Jasmin’s Instagram post delights fans as she appears in a stunning ethnic look. Check out the photos below!

Jasmin Bhasin’s Ethnic Look Photos-

Jasmin Bhasin drew attention as she appeared stunningly for a photo shoot in an amazing fit. The outfit features a black background of Banarasi saree with a silver line with small floral threadwork, a stunning piece of art that made us gasp and swoon. The dropped-end piece has a broad floral border, which gives a glam appearance to her traditional look. It also features a stunning neckline sleeveless blouse. The outfit is from the Jariera fashion Label.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Jasmin styles her hair gorgeously in middle partitions, curls falling freely down her back and shoulders. They are arranged into an effortlessly attractive and manageable wavy hairstyle that compliments her features nicely. She opts for volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal to achieve well-defined eyes. A touch of creamy peach lipstick completes her look. She also adds gold and green stones earrings, matching necklaces, bangles, and a ring to improve the entire look without drawing attention away from it. In the photos, Jasmin Bhasin flaunts her beautiful look and stunning ethnic fit.

As soon as Jasmin Bhasin shared photos on Instagram, Aly Goni came to her post and praised her beauty with two-eye heart emojis.