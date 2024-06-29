Yeh Rishta Fame Samridhi Shukla’s Date Style, Rohit Rurohit’s Formal Elegance, And Garvita Sandhwani’s Glam Look

Samridhi Shukla, Rohit Rurohit, and Garvita Sandhwani are notable actors from the popular Indian television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (YRKKH). Not only their acting skills but their social media presence is always on point. Recently, Samridhi, Rohit, and Garvita gave their fans sneak peek moments in their life on Instagram. Check it out below!

Samridhi Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sandhwani’s Instagram Posts-

Samridhi Shukla

In the Instagram post, Samridhi Shukla shared a picture of herself opting for a white cotton plunging halter-neckline, backless western fit for a date look. The diva styles her look with a middle-partitioning straight hairstyle, minimal makeup, and glossy peach lips. Samridhi opts for stunning rings and a beige handbag to complement her look. In the photos, Samridhi flaunts her beauty in candid poses.

Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit shared dashing pictures as he opted for a dashing look in a well-tailored white shirt with a black tie, black lapel collar, and full-sleeves blazers with matching color pants. He pays attention to fit and detail, ensuring his outfits look sharp and sophisticated. He finishes his look with impeccable grooming, including a well-maintained gelled hairstyle and a neatly trimmed beard, enhancing his formal elegance.

Garvita Sadhwani

In an Instagram story, Garvita Sadhwani gives us a sneak peek into her glamorous look as she opted for a strapless black western look. She styles her hair with a side-partitioning curly hairstyle, glam makeup with highlights, contour cheeks, and peach glossy lipstick. Garvita accessories her look with a gold necklace and a silver ring. In the photo, Garvita flaunts her backless beauty in a candid pose. She also shared a picture of a monsoon craving while enjoying her chicken starter and wrote, “Hungry garvu, Need a spoon.”