“I have always been very particular about what I consume on a daily basis,” says Avinesh Rekhi as he talks about his fitness routine

Zee TV‘s latest fiction series, ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’, is a captivating drama with a powerful storyline and well-developed characters. The show is based in Punjab, and it follows a gripping narrative of strength and resilience. The friendship and bond between Heer (played by Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha (played by Avinesh Rekhi) have been winning the hearts of the audience since the beginning of the show.

Avinesh’s chemistry and camaraderie with his co-stars have caught everyone’s attention in the show. Additionally, his look has become the talk of the town as he portrays a proper Punjabi munda. Maintaining a good physique is his top priority to do justice to his character. Recently, Avinesh treated his fans with an intense workout video on his social media, which has received a lot of praise from his followers. After watching the video, we can confidently say that he has left no stone unturned in following a proper diet and fitness regime.

Avinesh said, “I have always been very particular about what I consume on a daily basis, working out and keeping myself healthy is something I love to do. I believe in eating proper four meals a day and making sure to balance out the calories I intake along with working out. Despite being a foodie, I make sure to always to control my portion size and not overeat, which is one of the most important things to do to stay fit. I always take time from my busy shoot schedule to hit the gym every day, and on the days I have off, I rest it out. I follow a strict workout regime that involves a mix of strength training, cardio, muscle training, and much more. These different forms of exercises keep me motivated and entertained enough to work out every day, even on the days when I don’t feel like it.”

Avinesh is currently portraying the character of Ranjha, and setting some major body goals. In the upcoming track, viewers will witness an interesting plot where Heer discovers the truth behind her friend’s death. The question is, will she be successful in putting Jarnail behind bars? Or will his mother Rajvinder come to his rescue once again?

