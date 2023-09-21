Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Television | Releases

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Sep,2023 17:02:56
India’s beloved stunt-based reality show COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13′ is making contestants push the limits of their potential every week. Hosted by action maestro Rohit Shetty, the show is all set to welcome ex-contestant Divyanka Tripathi as a challenger in the upcoming weekend. Renowned as the Dhaakad Girl and Magar Rani, Divyanka is set to be seen returning to the show and give the Khiladis a run for their money in Challenger’s Week. Shiv Thakare will be tasked with proving the power of a common man after the challenger performs the inaugural stunt. He will be assigned the uphill task of pulling off a chopper-related stunt. This stunt involves the performer collecting the maximum number of flags from a net and a ladder suspended from a chopper. This task posed many challenges for Shiv including the erratic weather of South Africa and striking a balance in mid-air. Moreover, the pressure to prove his mettle as a daredevil. Will Shiv surpass the benchmark set by Divyanka? Tune-in to know more!

Talking about the stunt, Shiv Thakare says, “I can confidently say that this weekend’s chopper stunt that I performed on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is the most intense and thrilling experience I’ve ever had. Conquering my fear of heights and water while collecting those flags from a chopper hovering in the air was a real test of my courage. Divyanka Tripathi brought her A-game, and I knew I had to give it my all to match her level of challenge. It’s going to be a nail-biting episode, and I can’t wait for the viewers to witness the ultimate showdown between us. One thing I can assure my fans is that this will be worth the watch as I take on this formidable challenge. Keep rooting for me!”

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment. Aishwary’s spot-on impersonation of Divyanka, who playfully assigns animal names to contestants based on their traits, adds a dash of humor to the show. Host Rohit Shetty’s twist involves daring challenges for challenger Divyanka, from cutting Nyrraa’s hair to messing with Arjit’s hairstyle. One heartwarming and humorous moment features Divyanka and contestant Aishwarya, where Aishwarya conquers her fear of crocodiles by holding one while singing a romantic song. With thrilling stunts and these unforgettable moments, this episode promises to be a must-watch!

Enjoy the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as a Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

