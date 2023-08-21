ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​

Star Bharat is launching a thrilling new crime-based show featuring popular Bollywood actors Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts? It's sure to be an exciting addition to their programming lineup!

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Aug,2023 18:08:38
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​ 844660

Star Bharat, the popular Indian TV channel with a wide range of engaging shows, is about to launch an exciting new crime-based series. This show aims to both entertain and educate viewers by providing awareness about crimes and how to stay safe. The channel has always offered quality entertainment and helped audiences stay vigilant through its crime shows. As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting awareness, Star Bharat is now preparing to launch a new crime show that will not only raise awareness about crimes happening in the world but also provide tips to help people protect themselves and stay safe.

It is important to note that there are ongoing discussions among creators about who will host the show, with notable Bollywood actors Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah being considered. However, no official confirmations have been made regarding their involvement at this time.

The new crime show guarantees captivating storylines and a unique outlook on actual events, and the channel is steadfast in its dedication to delivering top-notch content.

Stay tuned to Star Bharat for more information and updates on the launch date and schedule of the upcoming crime-based show. The anticipation is building and viewers are excited for its release.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Star Bharat Brings Back the Highly-Anticipated Season 2 of Saubhagyavati Bhava 839898
Star Bharat Brings Back the Highly-Anticipated Season 2 of Saubhagyavati Bhava
Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachna Mistry shares her experience of romancing a character older than her on TV! 834842
Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ actress Rachana Mistry shares her experience of romancing a character older than her on TV!
Karan Suchak from the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat spills beans on his love for bike rides and Wishlist with his admirers 833321
Karan Suchak from the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ on Star Bharat spills beans on his love for bike rides and Wishlist with his admirers
Auto Draft 832615
Ayushi Khurana took a break amidst her busy schedule from the show ‘Ajooni’ to immerse herself in the beauty of the Shiv temple
Actress Anushka Srivastava of Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills 820983
Star Bharat’s show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Actress Anushka Srivastava is inspired by Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra for her acting skills
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi's new Star Plus show 817317
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Latest Stories
Another musical marvel 'Jamnapaar' brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2! 844662
Another musical marvel ‘Jamnapaar’ brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha 844656
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore 844641
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother 844648
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother
Anushka Sen Is A Stunning Beauty In This White Bodycon; Check Her Style Here 844643
Anushka Sen Is A Stunning Beauty In This White Bodycon; Check Her Style Here
Prashanth Neel's Surprise Move - Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September 844635
Prashanth Neel’s Surprise Move – Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September
Read Latest News