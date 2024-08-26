Rahul Dev Bose Joins Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ in Mumbai-Set to Play Crucial Role

Rahul Dev Bose, a talented actor known for his versatility in Bengali films, television, and series, has joined the cast of Neeraj Pandey’s highly anticipated series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. According to sources, Rahul is playing a crucial role in the series, which is currently being shot in Mumbai. Interestingly, contrary to his previous portrayals, this role is not a villainous one.

Rahul’s involvement in the project was confirmed when he was spotted shooting in Mumbai for three days. Although he was unavailable for comment, sources close to the series revealed that he has multiple looks in the show and has been shooting both on set and outdoors. This news comes after Anandabazar Online reported that Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, and Parambrata Chatterjee were already on board for the series.

Rahul’s selection for the role resulted from his impressive audition, which Neeraj Pandey personally oversaw. His character in the series is shrouded in mystery, but sources suggest that, unlike his previous villainous roles, he will be seen in a positive light. Meanwhile, Prosenjit Chatterjee will play the antagonist.

With the shooting of ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ nearing its end, the cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this gripping story to life. The series boasts an impressive ensemble of Bengali actors, with Debatma Mandal handling the cinematography. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the trailer and more updates on this exciting project.

The series, directed by Neeraj Pandey, promises to be an action-packed thriller that explores the darker side of human nature. With a talented cast and crew, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is set to be a game-changer in the world of Bengali entertainment. Rahul Dev Bose’s involvement in the project has added to the excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a new avatar.