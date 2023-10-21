Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev opens up on choosing reality show, says “It's a business”

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev recently opened up about his challenging yet ultimately fortuitous journey on the popular reality show. The seasoned actor, known for his impressive portfolio of over 80 films, candidly addressed whether he regretted his decision to participate in the show during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Without hesitation, Rahul Dev dismissed any regrets about his Bigg Boss stint and instead shed light on the difficulties he faced. He highlighted the stark contrast between the world of scripted films, where actors seamlessly blend into characters, and the unscripted exposure demanded by reality shows. For Rahul, this was uncharted territory, devoid of formal training, making it a challenging endeavor.

Rahul’s participation in Bigg Boss came during a period in his career when work was scarce, leaving him with limited options. This experience allowed him to acknowledge the significance of a four-year hiatus in the film industry, which he considers both a rare blessing and a valuable learning experience.

In the entertainment industry, Rahul emphasized that one’s past work, even with an extensive filmography, does not guarantee ongoing success. Here, an actor’s value is determined by their current projects and the backing of investors, making it a competitive and fair market.

During the same conversation, Rahul Dev shared a personal aspect of his life. He discussed how he became an overprotective parent after losing his wife to cancer, tracing this trait back to his upbringing, inspired by his mother, who managed both a career and the upbringing of her three children. As a single parent working in the film industry, he grappled with the fear of being away from home, despite the luxuries of international travel and renowned hotels, acknowledging the downside of not being able to spend quality time with his family.