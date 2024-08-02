Watch Abhira and Armaan Spread The Magic Of Love On The Stage Of Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast As They Paint It Red! Samridhii Shukla, aka Abhira, shares her excitement!

Star Plus announces Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast to the viewers on the special occasion of Teej. Teej is a festival that celebrates the commencement of the monsoon season with singing, dancing, prayer rituals, and fasting. It is mostly observed by married women and young unmarried girls in North India and other Indian states. The celebration is to wish for the long life of their husband or future husband. Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast is an opportunity for the audience to watch their favourite Star Plus artists and Jodis dance to Bollywood tunes and enact humorous skits. With Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast, the audience will get glimpses of a varied range of dance performances by the Star Plus artists, and one of these would definitely be that of Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira and Rohit Purohit aka Armaan from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo will be performing on romantic numbers like Manva Laage and Laal Ishq. This is indeed going to be a visual treat for the viewers to witness their favourite Jodi shake a leg together and spread the magic of love, which is indeed going to make us fall in love with them too. The performance by Abhira and Armaan is going to be enchanting and engaging, and we can’t keep calm to watch it!

Samridhii Shukla, aka Abhira, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shares, “This is Abhira’s first Teej, and I am very excited about it. In Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast, it brings all the arists from the Star Parivaar under one roof, and I cannot wait for the audience to watch it. Ill be performing on the songs Manva Laage, Laal Ishq, and Tu Hai Toh Dil Dhadakta Hai along with my co-star Rohit Purohit, aka Armaan. I am super excited; Josh is high. Stay Tuned!”

Tune in to Yeh Teej Badi Hai Mast Mast from 5th August to 9th August at 6.30pm on Star Plus!