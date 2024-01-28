Will Abhira realise her feelings for Armaan? Samridhii Shukla, aka Abhira from Star Plus, Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Gives Us An Insight!

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s legacy. The show is bringing to its audience an immensely captivating plot and gripping screenplay. The show introduced Samriddhi Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi), and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit). The way Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are portrayed in the show as they explore relationships and emotions will strike a chord with the audience. The audience is showering love and appreciation on Abhira and Armaan and rooting for them.

The intriguing promo of the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai depicts that Abhira feels Armaan deserves the credit for her success, which fills her with happiness and anticipation. Abhira chooses to put the past behind her and make amends with Armaan. Abhira’s world shatters as she encounters Armaan and Roohi hugging when she gets to the house and feels insecure. Is this the beginning of Abhira’s feelings for Armaan?

Samridhii Shukla, who plays the role of Abhira in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shares, “Abhira is puzzled with the attention Roohi receives from Armaan. Abhira wants to know the mystery behind the equation that Armaan and Roohi share. It will be interesting to witness if love and feelings blossom between Armaan and Abhira. The audience shall witness immense drama, and we will surely be hooked on their television screens.”.

Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 9.30 p.m. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi.