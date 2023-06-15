Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here

Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta make the perfect match as the AnupaMaa and GuruMaa Jodi in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa. This Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut show has seen Anupamaa all set to fly high in her professional career, and Malti Devi aka Apara Mehta has been instrumental in making this happen. Finally, Anupamaa is all set to make her dream come true as she is ready to travel to the USA as the head of Malti Devi’s dancing troupe. Well, this is some introduction to what is happening between them onscreen. But if you want to know their offscreen chemistry, you will surely have to check this BTS video. It has the AnupaMaa and GuruMaa Jodi dancing to glory.

Yes, the two of them are seen putting their best Thumkas to a great Marathi number. Their passion to dance, their facial expressions and their grace while dancing are to be seen here.

Rupali writes about this special moment and BTS video saying,

Verified

GuruMaa and AnupaMaa ❤️

The Marathi genes in me rejoiced at lip syncing to a Marathi song – although late for the trend 🙈😍

And It is a sheer delight to share screen space with this wonderful woman and stellar performer ,Aparaji – you are a legend 🤗😍

#anupamaa #rupaliganguly #gurukool #gurumaa #aparamehta #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #lategram #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal

@starplus @directorskutproduction @ketswalawalkar

🎥 @aman_maheshwari06

Well, Rupali takes this moment to express her heartfelt gratitude to be working with such a legend like Aparaji.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you happy to see this Guru Shishya Jodi onscreen? And what do you have to tell about this amazing chemistry that they share off the screen?

