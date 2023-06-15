ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here

Anupamaa actresses Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta take their fans to their beautiful off-screen chemistry via a dance BTS video. Check this BTS video for some jolly time.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 16:20:59
Rupali Ganguly and Apara Mehta make the perfect match as the AnupaMaa and GuruMaa Jodi in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa. This Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut show has seen Anupamaa all set to fly high in her professional career, and Malti Devi aka Apara Mehta has been instrumental in making this happen. Finally, Anupamaa is all set to make her dream come true as she is ready to travel to the USA as the head of Malti Devi’s dancing troupe. Well, this is some introduction to what is happening between them onscreen. But if you want to know their offscreen chemistry, you will surely have to check this BTS video. It has the AnupaMaa and GuruMaa Jodi dancing to glory.

Yes, the two of them are seen putting their best Thumkas to a great Marathi number. Their passion to dance, their facial expressions and their grace while dancing are to be seen here.

Rupali writes about this special moment and BTS video saying,

GuruMaa and AnupaMaa ❤️

The Marathi genes in me rejoiced at lip syncing to a Marathi song – although late for the trend 🙈😍
And It is a sheer delight to share screen space with this wonderful woman and stellar performer ,Aparaji – you are a legend 🤗😍

Well, Rupali takes this moment to express her heartfelt gratitude to be working with such a legend like Aparaji.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you happy to see this Guru Shishya Jodi onscreen? And what do you have to tell about this amazing chemistry that they share off the screen?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

