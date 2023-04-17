Rupali Ganguly is one of the finest and most talented actresses and performing artistes that we all have in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, with every passing year, shes only gotten bigger and better as an artiste. Right from the time of her ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ days till now in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has grown immensely in the entertainment space and how. Her fandom keeps rising and getting bigger and better and well, we are always in awe of her for all the right reasons. Her swag game is sensational and well, that’s what we genuinely enjoy the most about her.

Rupali Ganguly shares a cryptic note on her Instagram story:

More often than not, we see Rupali Ganguly share content that is all about nice and happy vibes ladies and gentlemen. This time however, we see Rupali Ganguly surprise one and all as she shares a cryptic note from her end on social media. In the post, Rupali Ganguly is seen talking about not laughing and forgiveness and well, it has made her fans immensely worried as to what’s happening at her end. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love immediately like a pro? See below folks –

Work Front:

Her show Anupamaa is currently on top of charts everywhere and well, that's why, she's ruling the roost in the Hindi TV industry for all the good reasons.