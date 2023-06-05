Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Throwback Picture With Husband Is Pulsating; Check Here

Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly is a household name, courtesy of her commanding and solid performance as the fighting mother, wife and individual in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s popular and number one show Anupamaa. Rupali who rose to fame in this titular role in Rajan Shahi’s superhit show, not only plays a confident and strong character onscreen but is also one in real life. A strong woman, a great wife and mother, Rupali enjoys every bit of time that she gets from her tight schedule, with her family. Her husband Ashwin Verma and son dote on her always. Her cosy pictures with husband and son are a rage when put on social media. The recent picture put up by her husband has been watched and admired fondly. It is a throwback moment in the amazing life of Ashwin and Rupali as a couple. The young couple is all about admiration and appreciation.

Ashwin writes on social media,

Mirror mirror on the wall,

Magic crystal in the ball,

Don’t want much, ….but just to be happy, I called…

Marry her, they said in unison, she is as good as it gets, to having it all!💞

Rupali who appreciates the post gives her fans a throwback to the moment when this picture was clicked.

She writes,

This was 21 years back …. Agra ….

I love you ❤️

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, don’t you love the innocence and the poise in the future Anupamaa’s face here?

