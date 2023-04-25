Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous fit midriff in black bralette, Siddharth Nigam likes it

Anushka Sen, the name needs no introduction. The actress has not only earned love for her impeccable acting work on the screen but also style. And now, the young actress is serving fitness goals to her fans. It all initiated after she shared a photodump from her shooting sets on her Instagram, flaunting her curvaceous toned midriff like a boss. Shows how fit she is! Check below-

Anushka Sen shares photodump from sets

Anushka Sen, in the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish black and white crop top. She teamed it with high waist baggy denim jeans. The actress clicking the picture, flaunted her newly done hair. The gorgeous highlighted curls looked on point.

For makeup, she decked it up with dewy soft eyes, minimal makeup and pink lips. She shared a series of mirror selfies from the shooting sets. She also shared a cute picture of her pup in the photodump too.

Check out-

Work Front

Anushka Sen has come a long way. With her amazing work in the show Baal Veer, the actress became a household name in the country. She is also a rising star on social media, and is one of the leading influencers on Instagram. She has earned over 39 million followers on Instagram.

As of now, the actress has made all her fans proud with her two back-to-back Korean dramas. She was in Seoul earlier. Apart from her terrific job on the screen, Sen has also marked her niche in the digital world, featuring in OTT series and music videos.