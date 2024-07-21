Arjun Bijlani’s Heartfelt Reaction To Sana Makul’s Stunning Indo-Western Look, Checkout Now!

Sana Makbul is an outstanding actress in the TV industry. She is currently a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT season 3, and she thrills the audience with her charming personality. Apart from acting, her social media presence is always amazing, and she shares insights on Instagram. Sana Makbul recently posted photos of herself looking gorgeous in an Indo-Western fit. Take a peek at the photographs below!

Sana Makbul’s Indo-Western Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sana shared photos of herself in a beautiful ensemble. The outfit is Ivory with intricate gold threadwork attached to her sleeveless blouse, giving it a contemporary silhouette. It pairs with high-waist Lehenga-style flared pleated pants with pockets.

Sana Makbul accessorized her look with statement jewelry like gold earrings, which perfectly matched her blouse design and added just the right touch of glamour. Sana styles her hair in a middle-partition wavy highlighted hairstyle, and makeup opts for minimal makeup with pastel pink shimmery eyes, blushy cheeks, and glossy lips to give a contrasting look to her outfit. In the photos, Sana Makbul flaunts her Indo-western fit with her charismatic beauty, making her fans gaga over her looks.

Not only her fans but also her industry friend Arjun Bijlani turned to her post and couldn’t help but praise Sana’s look. His comments, filled with admiration, reflected how she has seamlessly blended traditional and modern elements.

