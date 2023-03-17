Dubai is claimed to be the world’s most significant tourism, leisure, and entertainment project in UAE. It is the region’s first cultural, entertainment, family, and shopping destination. Dubai has also become the second home for TV celebs. We have often seen actors visiting the city for professional or personal reasons. Check here!

Erica Fernandes: The talented actress, who rose to fame with the TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, has left India and shifted base to Dubai. She said in the video posted on social media, “I had two homes. One was in India and one was in Dubai. When I was working, I was in India. When I was not working, I was in Dubai. I think there’s always a time in everyone’s life when they want to explore something new… also want to find a comfort zone and want to build their own world. I don’t know if I will shift back or to another country but for now, Dubai is my home.”

Dimpy Ganguly: After a shaky first marriage and divorce with Rahul Mahajan, actress Dimpy left the industry, got married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy and is happily settled there. The actress is a mom of 3 right now.

Rishika Mihani: The actress, known for her role on the TV show Ishqbaaz, made the decision to leave showbiz and start a new phase in her life a few years ago. She now resides in Dubai and works as a full-time real estate agent. In an interview with ETimes TV, Rishika confirmed that she is excited to embark on this new journey.

Mouni Roy: While the above-mentioned actresses have shifted to Dubai, television Bollywood actress Mouni is often seen hopping between Mumbai and Dubai as she is married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, who lives in the UAE. The actress While for work and other professional commitments, she stays in Mumbai.

Avneet Kaur: Avneet’s favourite vacation spot seems to be Dubai. The actress is often seen enjoying her vacation in Dubai and sharing some bold pictures from different locations in the city. Once or twice, she also visited the city to shoot for a music video.

