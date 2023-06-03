ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Barun Sobti has done a lot of web shows, he is still remembered for his chemistry with Sanaya Irani in the TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Hence, he now reveals his plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 16:31:57
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Barun Sobti, the popular actor, who became a household name for his role as an arrogant business tycoon in one of the most loved shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is currently basking in the success of his web show Asur 2.

Directed by Onir Sen, Asur 2 sees Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season. The show chronicles the story of a serial killer on the loose against the backdrop of myths and religion.

While Barun has done a lot of web shows, he is still remembered for his chemistry with Sanaya Irani in the TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. When recently asked by a reporter about thinking of reuniting with Sanaya Irani for a project, he was quoted saying by Bollywood Bubble, “We can’t sit and just think about that. As actors, you choose from what you are offered. A project has to be worth doing. As for the show, I feel it also depends on the writing. The first season was written so well that it worked.”

He also revealed his popularity and said, “I had become very popular with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Some so many other people work in television but don’t get labelled as television actors. But with us, it happens when you get so popular.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta To Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal: Couples Who Fell In Love On Set
Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta To Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal: Couples Who Fell In Love On Set
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda welcome a baby boy
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda welcome a baby boy
From 'Bandook Ki Nok Par Shaadi', 'Samjaute Wali Shaadi' To 'Drama Swap Ka': Bizarre Weddings In Hindi TV
From 'Bandook Ki Nok Par Shaadi', 'Samjaute Wali Shaadi' To 'Drama Swap Ka': Bizarre Weddings In Hindi TV
Trending: Arjit Taneja's cute and goofy moment with 'beauty queen' Sanaya Irani
Trending: Arjit Taneja's cute and goofy moment with 'beauty queen' Sanaya Irani
Latest Stories
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Take A Sneak Peek Into Avneet Kaur's Self-Care Right Here
Take A Sneak Peek Into Avneet Kaur's Self-Care Right Here
Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in pink and yellow printed co-ord set
Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in pink and yellow printed co-ord set
Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics
Mouni Roy Burns The Internet In Blue Monokini, See Pics
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Sensational In This Black Bodysuit; Check Here
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Sensational In This Black Bodysuit; Check Here
Read Latest News