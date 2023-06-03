Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Barun Sobti, the popular actor, who became a household name for his role as an arrogant business tycoon in one of the most loved shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, is currently basking in the success of his web show Asur 2.

Directed by Onir Sen, Asur 2 sees Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season. The show chronicles the story of a serial killer on the loose against the backdrop of myths and religion.

While Barun has done a lot of web shows, he is still remembered for his chemistry with Sanaya Irani in the TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. When recently asked by a reporter about thinking of reuniting with Sanaya Irani for a project, he was quoted saying by Bollywood Bubble, “We can’t sit and just think about that. As actors, you choose from what you are offered. A project has to be worth doing. As for the show, I feel it also depends on the writing. The first season was written so well that it worked.”

He also revealed his popularity and said, “I had become very popular with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Some so many other people work in television but don’t get labelled as television actors. But with us, it happens when you get so popular.”

