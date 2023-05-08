ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is oozing with love for sister Rohini Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives sneak-peek into daily routine

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the finest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry today. Find out more about their latest social media activities only on IWMBuzz in this merger article

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 18:09:00
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is oozing with love for sister Rohini Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives sneak-peek into daily routine

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, come what may, their loyal fans and admirers love to shower them with a lot of love and appreciation for all the good reasons. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely talented and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles, the excitement and happiness of the fans is at an all-time high for real. Their fans love to make them happy for all the right reasons and that’s why, we love all their social media posts.

Check out the latest social media posts by Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, what’s the latest that we get to see happening at their end? Well, right now, Rubina Dilaik is busy oozing a lot of love and affection for her dear sister Rohini on the occasion of her wedding and well, we are truly in awe of everything that we get to see coming from her end. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen giving a sneak-peek into her special daily routine. Well, she chose to come up with a new video on YouTube in order to come up with the same for her fans. Well, do you all want to check it out? See here below –

Well, absolutely super fun and entertaining, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos
Rubina Dilaik has a blast at 'boss lady' sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding, see wedding photos
Bigg Boss Update: Rubina Dilaik enjoys gulabi Ishq moment with hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "Don't say sorry..."
Bigg Boss Update: Rubina Dilaik enjoys gulabi Ishq moment with hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "Don't say sorry..."
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik attends Haldi ceremony of sister, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets dancing shoes on public demand
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik attends Haldi ceremony of sister, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets dancing shoes on public demand
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's audition video goes viral, Sumbul Touqeer Khan melts hearts in green off-shoulder outfit
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's audition video goes viral, Sumbul Touqeer Khan melts hearts in green off-shoulder outfit
Rubina Dilaik's romantic 'day out' with hubby Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik's romantic 'day out' with hubby Abhinav Shukla
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film
Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava to feature in Shiv Yadav’s next web film
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Read Latest News