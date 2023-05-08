Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is oozing with love for sister Rohini Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives sneak-peek into daily routine

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the finest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry today. Find out more about their latest social media activities only on IWMBuzz in this merger article

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, come what may, their loyal fans and admirers love to shower them with a lot of love and appreciation for all the good reasons. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely talented and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles, the excitement and happiness of the fans is at an all-time high for real. Their fans love to make them happy for all the right reasons and that’s why, we love all their social media posts.

Check out the latest social media posts by Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

So, to tell you all a little bit about Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, what’s the latest that we get to see happening at their end? Well, right now, Rubina Dilaik is busy oozing a lot of love and affection for her dear sister Rohini on the occasion of her wedding and well, we are truly in awe of everything that we get to see coming from her end. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen giving a sneak-peek into her special daily routine. Well, she chose to come up with a new video on YouTube in order to come up with the same for her fans. Well, do you all want to check it out? See here below –

Well, absolutely super fun and entertaining, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com