Jasmin Bhasin isn’t getting enough of her Madrid vacation. The actress has been busy sharing adorable moments from her Madrid trip and here again, the actress has shared pictures from her Madrid vacation and here again her candid moment from the place has gotten us all spectacled in the vibe of the moment.

In the picture, we can see Jasmin Bhasin wearing a graphic printed hoodie shirt. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long, beautiful hair and minimal makeup. She prompted it up with her gorgeous smile and we are in absolute awe. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “मुझे चलते जाना है

बस चलते जाना 🍃”

Here take a look-



A user wrote, “जरूर चलते जाना, सिर्फ एक गुज़ारिश हैं, इसी मुस्कान के साथ चलते जाना 💚”

Another wrote, “Sabsee haseen jasmin bhasin ❤️😍”

A third user wrote, “God please protect my jasmin from all the evils eye’s 🙏🏻❤️”

Jasmin Bhasin shot to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress also met the love of her life in the show, Aly Goni. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her. Jasmin has also made it quite a roar with her work in the Pollywood industry. As of now, Jasmin has been featured in countless music videos to date, that earned her immense love and appreciation from the netizens. She currently keeps it busy with her regular Instagram posts and owns over 7.8 million followers.

What are your thoughts on the above look by Jasmin Bhasin? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.