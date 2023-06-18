ADVERTISEMENT
“Chup rehne kliye paise liye hai maine”, Is Divyanka Tripathi in trouble?

Divyanka Tripathi shares a video on her social media handle, saying that she has taken money to zip her mouth up. The actress looked scared as she spoke in the viral video. Scroll down beneath to know what’s happening.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 10:34:11
Divyanka Tripathi leaves fans intrigued with her recent social media post! The popular actress took to her social media handle to share a captivating video where she revealed that she has taken money to keep her mouth zipped up. With an expression of fear on her face, Divyanka piqued the interest of her followers, leaving them wondering what could be the reason behind her silence. Know below-

Divyanka Tripathi promotes KAFAS

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video, promoting the upcoming SONY LIV show KAFAS. Sharing the intriguing video, Divyanka says that she has taken money to not speak and talks on camera all scared. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Chup rehne ke paise liye hain. #Kafas”

Here take a look-

About KAFAS

‘Kafas’ is all set to arrive on Sony LIV this June. This enthralling series brings together a talented ensemble cast, including the likes of Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani, and Mikail Gandhi, who promise to deliver captivating performances. Adding to the excitement, the show features the dynamic duo of Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh, sharing the screen space and creating an intriguing chemistry that is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. With an enticing storyline and a stellar cast, ‘Kafas’ is set to be a must-watch for fans of gripping and suspenseful dramas. So mark your calendars and get ready to delve into the world of ‘Kafas’ as it unfolds its thrilling narrative exclusively on Sony LIV.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

