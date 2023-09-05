Television | Snippets

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh enjoy quality time practicing the skincare regime in the latest Instagram pictures. Check out bow

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, aka our beloved Gopi Bahu in the Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is a happy and cheerful diva. She has faced ups and downs in her life, but nothing could change her perspective towards life. Her desire for happiness never changed. Today, the diva spends quality time with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, in the latest pictures.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Spends Quality Time With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh Practicing Skincare Regime

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, spending quality with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. The duo planned to make their quality time special at their favorite place.

In the images, Devoleena can be seen wearing a blue bohemian printed co-ord set while her husband Shanawaz Shaikh looked cool in a printed black shirt and white pants. The duo posed with each other in cozy and adorable moments.

In the caption, the diva wrote, “And we are at our favorite place @cutis.in (with a heart popping out emoji).” The couple glows like gold after the healthy skincare routine.

Their beautiful smile on their face and cute moments make them one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. They often share awe-inspiring pictures from their vacations, festive occasions, and fun times.

Did you like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh’s quality time? Please share your thoughts in the comments.