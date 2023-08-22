ADVERTISEMENT
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Has The Best Birthday With Hubby Shanawaz Shaikh

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 16:04:24
Devoleena Bhattacharjee the talented actress known for her portrayal in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is celebrating her birthday in style today. Devoleena who got married to her love Shanawaz Shaikh in the year 2022, is having a happy time with her husband on her birthday. She is extremely active on social media, always saying her thoughts coming from the heart very frankly and clearly. She has a great fan following and her fans looks for the minutest of update coming from her. Well, today is of course, a big day!! It is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s birthday. And her fans are sure to have a great time looking at how she celebrated the day. Devoleena’s recent post is all about her birthday celebrations. She is seen wearing a floral lehenga, and is seen with her smile intact.

With pink balloons being arranged all over the house, Shahnawaz gave Devoleena a great birthday. You need to look at the birthday celebrations to see how happy the ambience is on Devoleena’s birthday.

She captioned her post on social media saying,

OMG…….Whats up everyone 🥰

Happiest Day of my life. “My Birthday “. 😁🥰🧿

Well, seems like Devoleena is in a happy state of affairs today, with her soulmate being near her, making her day bright and happy.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Are you all fans of Devoleena gearing up to wish her on her birthday? We wish her a great birthday!!

