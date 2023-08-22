Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns 'Divine' In Green Printed Sharara Set

The stunning Devoleena Bhattacharjee never fails to impress with her fashion. She is back in the fashion game, slaying her style with traditional flair. The diva has often embraced different traditional drapes like sarees and anarkali to salwar suits. This time she is embracing her divine-ness in a green printed sharara set.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Divine Look In Green Printed Sharara

Styled by Styling Your Soul, Devoleena embraced the ethnic glam in a green printed sharara set from the Nehamta fashion label. She paired the gold work green printed kurta paired with a sharara pajama and embellished dupatta around her neck. In the beautiful sharara set, the actress looked nothing less than an epitome of divine-ness.

But wait, there is more! The actress enhances her divine-ness with her open wavy hairstyle and her minimal makeup with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and peach lips by artist Shraddha. The beautiful jhumkas, nose rings and diamond bindi elevates her enchanting look.

Kudos to Bhushan Tandel, who captured the diva in her striking looks. Her beautiful smile undoubtedly made hearts flutter in divine love. In the caption, she wrote, “Ufff this song, Heeriye.” with her husband, Shahnawaz Shaikh. This song is sung by Neha Bhasin and Deep Money. The diva is a queen of ethnic styles.

Did you like Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s divine look? Please share your views in the comments.