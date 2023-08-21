Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates The First Birthday of His Son Zayn In Style; Check Here

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who was last seen in Sherdil Shergill on Colors is a happy father as his son Zayn Dhoopar turned one year recently. The family celebrated it with a religious outing and also partied and enjoyed the joyous moment. Parents Dheeraj and Vinny Arora Dhoopar joined in with their family to enjoy this moment of their son Zayn’s first birthday celebration. The pictures from the occasion have the proud parents with their kid, the entire family picture on their religious tour, and also the pictures from the celebration.

Recently, on Father’s Day, Dheeraj Dhoopar who is known for his portrayal in Kundali Bhagya, talked at length to media about him enjoying his first Father’s Day moment. And now, with their baby boy turning 1, it is surely a happy ambience for them.

The sweet family is seen showering love on Zayn in the pictures. Dheeraj and Vinny are seen in ethnic wears as they are on their religious tour.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Times indeed flies!! Incredibly quick, was this phase of life for Dheeraj and Vinny!! Their bundle of joy is already 1 year old. Parenting is a unique blessing that couples get and we are sure Dheeraj and Vinny are enjoying this blissful phase of life with little Zayn!!

Wishing Zayn all the best wishes!!