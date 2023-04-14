Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget has been winning hearts with her acting chops. She is one of those few multi-talented stars. As fans know, Jennifer was married to her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover earlier. But not many know that Jennifer once slapped Karan on the sets of their show Dill Mill Gayye.

According to a report in Koi Moi, a few months into his second marriage, Karan allegedly started cheating on Jennifer. She found out he was allegedly cheating and slapped him on the sets of their show Dill Mill Gayye. It was then reported that the duo – though still married – were not on talking terms for months and even shot their scenes for the show separately and at different times.

Even though reports suggest the two eventually patched things between them, their relationship soon hit the rocks, and they filed for divorce. The split between the couple was said to be KSG’s growing closeness to his current wife Bipasha Basu.

