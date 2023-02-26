Divyanka Tripathi, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle to share about her new milestone that she achieved. The actress sharing the video on her social media, for Election Commission Of India, asserted how proud she feels to be able to share the anthem created by some of the legendary singers from the country.

The video features some of the toughest times that the country has been through in the recent years. The actress further urged her Instagram fam to do their round of duties to make the country even more beautiful. Scroll below to read what Divyanka has penned for the country and her fans:

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Feeling proud sharing an anthem created with much passion by Election Commission of India. We can’t claim to be patriotic unless we duly cast vote to elect leaders who march our nation to glory. Let’s do our diligent duties towards our nation & share this motivational song to create more ‘awareness amongst voters’. भारत निर्वाचन द्वारा – “मैं भारत हूं, हम भारत के मतदाता”। कृपया इसे अधिक से अधिक शेयर करें। -Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (State Icon, Madhya Pradesh)”

She added, hashtags like: #MultilingualVersion #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI #MainBharatHoon #VotersAnthem #ProudIndian #MadhyaPradesh

Here take a look-

Soon after Divyanka Tripathi shared the video on her social media handle, her fans came in praising her work in the same. One wrote, “Very very beautiful song… Thank you DT, you have given me an idea the song which I have to sing on next patriotic days…”, another wrote, “

This song is signifying the unity and diversity of India. Very beautiful thought. ❤ So proud to be an Indian”, a third user wrote, “Thank you for sharing, the moments must be cherished ❤”

What are your thoughts on this proud milestone achieved by Divyanka Tripathi? Let us know in the comments below-