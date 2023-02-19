The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have now shared some special posts for Shivaratri celebrations on Instagram. While Nigam shared reel, worshipping Lord Shiva, showing his utmost love and respect, Avneet Kaur shared a picture with her dance guru on social media.

Siddharth Nigam taking it to her Instagram handle, shared a reel, where we can see him shirtless, only wearing a black pant. The actor teamed his look with spiked hair, with a trishul tattooed on his chest. Assumably, the look is of the character Shivaay. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Nigam wrote, “Har har Mahadev Happy Mahashivratri everyone❤🙏”

Soon after a fan wrote, “I am missing Hero Gayab Mode On.”, that featured the character Shivaay. Another wrote, “Kya Mtlb Ye Ladka Dhoom 3 Me Amir Khan Baccha Wola Role Kiya Tha “

Avneet Kaur on the other hand shared a reel on her Instagram with her dance guru. The actress sharing the beautiful picture, wrote, “On this auspicious and special day of Mahashivratri we did a beautiful Pooja and I finally received my ghungroo♥ from my dear sir @rajendrachaturvedi 🙏🏻 HAPPY MAHASHIVRATRI EVERYONE ♥”. The actress looked stunning in her floral black salwar suit teamed with her wavy hair and no makeup.

Check out-

What is Maha Shivaratri?

Maha Shivaratri, one of the most sacred Hindu rituals, honours Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati’s union as well as myriad other cosmological occurrences connected to him. Hindu mythology asserts that Lord Shiva wed Maa Shakti, his holy spouse, a second or third time on this night. The day is alluded to as “The Night of Lord Shiva” in remembrance of their divine union. Maa Parvati symbolises Prakriti, which is nature, while Lord Shiva embodies Purusha, which is mindfulness. Creation is facilitated by the fusion of this cognition and energy.