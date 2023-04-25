Here’s how Siddharth Nigam almost gave his brother Abhishek a ‘heart attack’, watch video

Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam’s prank video leaves internet in splits, check out video below

Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam, the Nigam brothers have always catered sibling goals. Both of them are terrific actors. Abhishek Nigam, on the other hand, was born on September 13, 1997, in Allahabad, India. He is the elder brother of Siddharth Nigam and is also an actor. Abhishek Nigam has starred in some of the leading television shows to date. One of his recent ones is Hero: Gayab Mode On.

Both the brothers have earned immense popularity from the netizens, given their spectacular work on the screen. Recently, Siddharth Nigam made hurls nationwide, as he bagged a pivotal role in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Coming back to the brothers, we recently found a hilarious video on YouTube, where we see the Aladdin actor Siddharth Nigam pulling a prank on his elder brother Abhishek Nigam.

Siddharth Nigam’s prank on Abhishek

In the video, we can see Siddharth Nigam hiding behind the bed, while Abhishek Nigam walks in to fetch something from his unpacked suitcase. Meanwhile Siddharth Nigam bombs in scaring Abhishek Nigam off. Abhishek’s scare is viable in the video. Later, we can see the two brothers reconciling and laughing it off.

Check out below-

Fans Reactions

Their fans could hold their laughter back, after the video surfaced online. One wrote, “The way abhishek said aaa and Hands up was hilarious”, another wrote, “The way Abhishek bhai said are kapde toh phne de was so cute”, a third user wrote, “The way Abhishek said aa and Hands up was hilarious”