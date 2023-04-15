Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is a famous Indian television actress. She has won several accolades for her fabulous on-screen presence. The diva started her acting journey playing the role of Akshara from YRKKH. Her facial expressions were on point, be it a crying scene, intense, happy, or excited. Also, Hina Khan did not just know to act in positive roles but did her part beautifully in negative ones. Her character of Komolika from Kasauti Zindagi Ki got praised. It might make you think that the actress learned acting to be so good. Read more to know.

Hina Khan Acting Class

Hina Khan was born to a Kashmiri family and aspired to become a journalist. However, she completed her MBA from Mumbai University. And later, she applied for Airhostess but couldn’t attend the interview due to Malaria. Luckily she got an acting offer. So this is how she stepped into acting by chance. And she did a 2-week acting crash course from Amardeep Jha acting classes before featuring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Interestingly, Hina Khan got an offer of a South Indian film when she was doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she couldn’t do it because of her prior commitment to the show.

Hina Khan Work

Hina Khan is a versatile actress featured in many hit shows or says the shows became hits because of her. She has also done films like Hacked, Country of Blind, Wishlist, Smartphone, etc.

How much do you like Hina Khan? Follow IWMBuzz.com.