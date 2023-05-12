Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

Hina Khan shared a great bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. In her latest Instagram story, the actress is thanking the late actor. Check out the reason below

Hina Khan is a heartthrob in the Indian Television industry. Her hard work and dedication have come a long way in her career. Being in the industry for years, she has made so many friends. And one of her favourites was the late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the last Instagram story, the actress is thanking the star. Read further to know the reason behind this.

Why Is Hina Khan Thanking The Late Siddharth Shukla?

Hina took to her Instagram story and thanked the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actress thanked him for introducing her to his therapist when they were in the Bigg Boss house. Also, she mentioned how much she misses him. “Thank you my friend for introducing me to your therapist in BB, Miss U ❤️ #sidhartshukla.”

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla shared an incredible bond as seniors during the duo in the Bigg Boss house in the 14th season. The audience enjoyed their friendship in the place and how they dealt with the contestants. They often pulled each other’s legs and indulged in fun banter.

The actress had a good time during her therapy session and shared the glimpse on her Instagram story.

