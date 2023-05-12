ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

Hina Khan shared a great bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. In her latest Instagram story, the actress is thanking the late actor. Check out the reason below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 15:30:07
Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

Hina Khan is a heartthrob in the Indian Television industry. Her hard work and dedication have come a long way in her career. Being in the industry for years, she has made so many friends. And one of her favourites was the late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the last Instagram story, the actress is thanking the star. Read further to know the reason behind this.

Why Is Hina Khan Thanking The Late Siddharth Shukla?

Hina took to her Instagram story and thanked the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actress thanked him for introducing her to his therapist when they were in the Bigg Boss house. Also, she mentioned how much she misses him. “Thank you my friend for introducing me to your therapist in BB, Miss U ❤️ #sidhartshukla.”

Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why 806416

Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why 806417

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla shared an incredible bond as seniors during the duo in the Bigg Boss house in the 14th season. The audience enjoyed their friendship in the place and how they dealt with the contestants. They often pulled each other’s legs and indulged in fun banter.

The actress had a good time during her therapy session and shared the glimpse on her Instagram story.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hina Khan's sweaty selfie after gym is workout goals
Hina Khan's sweaty selfie after gym is workout goals
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Hina Khan 'Braids' That Make Her Day Better
Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar
Hina Khan Turns 'Mashooka' In Latest Avatar
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin
Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin
Latest Stories
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja
Read Latest News