Hina Khan's Long-Distance Romance With Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most beautiful lovebirds on Indian Television. Their love saga often buzzes online. Here's how the duo romance even when not far from each other

Hina Khan is one of the most famous actresses in Indian Television. Her onscreen performances and style have kept buzzing online. But, at the same time, one of the significant reasons is her love life. The actress is dating Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer and founder of Faar Better Films. The duo has been treating fans with their love life for years now. Read more to find out how the duo romance even when not together.

Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal’s Long Distance Romance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is dating Rocky Jaiswal. Both of them are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Their constant share of pictures together keeps the audience hooked on them. In her latest Instagram story, Hina shared a photo of herself holding a white flower, and she tagged Rocky with a heart and evil eye emoji. And in the following picture, she adorned the flower on her hair and again tagged her boyfriend. On the other hand, Rocky reshared the post on his Instagram story.

Hina Khan met Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the actress was the lead heroine, and her boyfriend was a supervising producer of the same show. Both of them built their bond while shooting and got closer. Since then, the duo have been together. Their inseparable bond is an inspiration for others.

