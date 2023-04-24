In Pics: Mouni Roy's Luxurious Lifestyle In A Nutshell

Mouni Roy shares her luxurious lifestyle moments with fans

The talented diva Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her stint in the TV show Naagin, is one of the leading television beauties. Over a career span of a decade, she has made her mark in the industry. With her bold appearance and taste in clothing, Mouni wins hearts and has a talent for making her followers fall in love with her.

Mouni Roy doesn’t need an introduction because she has already proven her attractiveness on small and huge screens. Mouni has proven her talent on TV and in Bollywood. She is active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos. Mouni has travelled a lot with friends and her husband.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her throwback travel photos. In one of the photos, Mouni is enjoying the beach view. While a few photos were of the scenic views of the places, she visited. She captioned her photos: “We had some marvellous outtakes x. #SundayReminiscing” Check below!