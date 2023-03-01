Radhika Madan, well known for her part in Irrfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium,’ has begun filming her fifth movie for 2022, in which she will co-star with Akshay Kumar. The actress has finished four projects: ‘Kacchey Limbu,’ ‘SBC,’ ‘Kuttey,’ and ‘Sanna.’ Her sixth film began filming began in the Maharashtra town of Wai.

Radhika Madan’s Instagram page is jam-packed with photos and videos from her fashion journal. On her social media platforms, the actor continues to set fashion goals by posting excerpts from her best-dressed diaries. Radhika’s fashionable sense of fashion is loved and adored by all her admirers, from casual ensembles to elegantly decking up with the necessary bling for holiday evenings to presenting us with ultimate boss babe styles in formal ensembles.

Radhika Madan is a young, brilliant Indian cinema actress noted for her effortless and stylish fashion sense. Her fashion style is essential, comfy, and approachable to the general public. Radhika Madan’s fashion sense is accessible, approachable, and stylish. She likes to keep things simple and comfortable while making a statement with her style. Her wardrobe selections are ideal for young, trendy ladies who wish to keep things simple but fashionable. Recently she shared a picture with Sanya Malhotra in an all-black outfit; scroll down to see the appearance of their business.

Radhika Madan’s Picture Appearance

Radhika Madan collaborated with Sanya Malhotra on a photo series. Radhika Madan sported a black jacket and pant ensemble. Her hair was styled in a side parted wavy manner. She applied light pink glossy lipstick for her minimal makeup. She accessorizes with a gold neckpiece, kadas, gold rings, and black sunglasses. Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in a strappy black velvet gown with silver sequin accents. She styled her hair in a messy curly hairdo. She accessorizes with diamond earrings and a necklace in silver. She wore dark brown smoky eyes, sparkly highlighted cheeks, and light brown lipstick for her minimal makeup. Radhika Madan captioned her Instagram post, “Sona nahi chandi nahi yaar toh mila!♥️ @sanyamalhotra_ Ps- The theme was Disco. Lots of Sona to the ones who guessed who I went as😜. Tell me in the comments below!”

What do you think about Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra’s black outfit appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.