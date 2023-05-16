ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Inside Nia Sharma's Moody Summer Days, Check Out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 May,2023 16:30:49
Nia Sharma is one of the beauty queens and artists in the industry we have been blessed with. She has been in the entertainment business for years, and her tremendous work has kept her buzzing over the web. For someone like Nia, fashion is the most favorite thing. And yet again, the diva flaunts her moody summer styles in the pictures. Read more and check out.

Nia Sharma’s Moody Summer Vibe

Jamai Raja actress, shared a set of pictures of herself on her Instagram account. In the pictures, she donned a black and white striped, strapless bodycon dress. Her blonde mix wavy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, nude lips, and stary earrings rounded her appearance. In addition, the pink shoes became the highlight of her style.

The diva, her caption, asked not to copy her even though it was tempting. And captioned her post, “Either it’s being in bed all day .. Or I’m all dressed up to go wherever you say today😎 kinda days !!

(Don’t copy my pink shoes even if you’re tempted to😅).”

Throughout the pictures, she flaunted her sassy avatar. Her style and boldness have always amazed her fans. She has constantly proven her statement styles through her new photoshoots, red-carpet appearances, functions, parties, etc. She makes sure to steal the show with her glamour.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

