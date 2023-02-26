Weekends with family always are therapeutic. The entire week as you keep pushing with your work and being, a small time chat with your family together just makes it better for you in every way. Owing to that, the beautiful tv actress Rubina Dilaik has dropped in some pure serene family goals on her social media handle, as she dropped in some cosy pictures with her family straight from her home.

In the pictures, we can see Rubina Dilaik with her beautiful family together. All looking gorgeous. Rubina can be seen wearing beautiful white body skimming crop top. She teamed it with denim jeans and black shades. Her sisters looked stunning in the pictures too. One of them can be seen in a side slit black bodycon gown, and the other can be spotted in a beautiful pink camisole top topped with her pink shirt and denim shorts. The sister trio posed with their beautiful mother Shakuntala Dilaik for the pictures.

Sharing the couple of pictures on her social media handle, Rubina Dilaik captioned the pictures saying, “Family” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Earlier too, Rubina has shared pictures with her dear sisters dropping in pure sister goals for her fans, and this one says no other.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Earlier to that she was in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina performed her best in both the show. The actress was also seen in the 14th season of Bigg Boss, that she won.