ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

It's coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen have been good friends for quite many years now and we love it. Let's check out how they recently enjoyed a good coffee together as friends

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Jun,2023 04:55:58
It's coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are two of the most popular and admired young talented actors and influencers that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them started their respective careers in the entertainment space many years back and well, given the kind of love and attention that they both have managed to receive from their fans in all these years, it has truly been a visual delight and a blessing indeed for their fans to see them grow from strength to strength. Both Siddharth Nigam and Anushka started growing in the entertainment space since a very tender age and well, that’s why, they innumerable fans and admirers all over the country love them wholeheartedly and effortlessly.

Let’s check out this cute and adorable moment of Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen together:

Each and every time Siddharth Nigam and Anushka share new and entertaining photos and videos on their social media handles to woo and charm their fans, netizens totally feel the heat and go bananas for real. Well, this time, both Siddharth and Anushka have shared interesting content again. This time, the two friends seem to have met and chilled together after a really long time and well, what truly better than coffee to bond and have fun? Well, do you want to check it out? Here’s the cute moment folks –

It's coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen 819825

Absolutely amazing and adorable, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anushka Sen’s Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here
Anushka Sen’s Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here
Haye Garmi: Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection in black and white outfit
Haye Garmi: Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection in black and white outfit
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen’s special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen’s special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Latest Stories
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is all about princess vibes in dark red strapless bodycon dress, check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is all about princess vibes in dark red strapless bodycon dress, check out
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha…: Travel ‘Cape Wine’ with Divyanka Tripathi
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha…: Travel ‘Cape Wine’ with Divyanka Tripathi
Mouni Roy can’t stop loving BFF Disha Patani, confesses missing hubby Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy can’t stop loving BFF Disha Patani, confesses missing hubby Suraj Nambiar
Surbhi Chandna is all about yummy icecream vibes in white, see pics
Surbhi Chandna is all about yummy icecream vibes in white, see pics
Watch: Nia Sharma and her incredible ‘Venice beach’ diaries
Watch: Nia Sharma and her incredible ‘Venice beach’ diaries
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
Read Latest News