It's coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are two of the most popular and admired young talented actors and influencers that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them started their respective careers in the entertainment space many years back and well, given the kind of love and attention that they both have managed to receive from their fans in all these years, it has truly been a visual delight and a blessing indeed for their fans to see them grow from strength to strength. Both Siddharth Nigam and Anushka started growing in the entertainment space since a very tender age and well, that’s why, they innumerable fans and admirers all over the country love them wholeheartedly and effortlessly.

Let’s check out this cute and adorable moment of Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen together:

Each and every time Siddharth Nigam and Anushka share new and entertaining photos and videos on their social media handles to woo and charm their fans, netizens totally feel the heat and go bananas for real. Well, this time, both Siddharth and Anushka have shared interesting content again. This time, the two friends seem to have met and chilled together after a really long time and well, what truly better than coffee to bond and have fun? Well, do you want to check it out? Here’s the cute moment folks –

Absolutely amazing and adorable, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain't it?