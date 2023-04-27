Jennifer Winget beats the heat, watch video

Jennifer Winget reveals how she is beating the heat during summer.

Young beauty Jennifer Winget is a much-loved actor in the television industry. For all those who don’t know who she is, she is an Indian actress famous for her TV shows Bepannah, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye. Her overloaded cuteness is on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans.

She has been winning the audience’s hearts with her fantastic acting prowess. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. The talented beauty has, over the years, proved herself to be a style icon in her own right.

The summer sun is sizzling hot nowadays, and it becomes hard to bear the heat. Jennifer shows her audience how she beats the heat by having coconut water and lemon juice in this hot sun. It is refreshing to have coconut water in the hot sun. Jennifer took to Instagram and revealed how she is enjoying her summer season. Check below!