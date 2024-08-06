Jennifer Winget Begins The Shoot For New Project, Checkout

Jennifer Winget is a heartthrob in the Indian television world. With her impactful roles in several shows like Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Bepannah, and more, she has carved her niche in the industry. The actress currently appears on the OTT show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani on the Sony Liv app. In May, the makers wrapped the shoot of the show. However, the show is still airing from Monday to Friday. However, today, the actress shared a glimpse of her new project as she began shooting.

Jennifer took her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a mirror selfie photo. The actress added the emoji of an action board with the text “Action,” which hints that she is ready for the shoot of her upcoming project. This mirror selfie is from Jennifer’s vanity van, where her stylists and makeup artist prepare her for the shoot. While the actress looks tired, she is all set to work. However, the actress didn’t give specific details about her shoot.

Jennifer Winget enjoys a massive fandom of 18 million on her Instagram handle. With her regular posts and updates, she keeps her fans engaged. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the town. The actress started her career as a child actor in the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum. She has also worked in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the web series Code M. With her talent, she has become a renowned name.