ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos

Jennifer Winget took to Instagram and showcased her versatility by effortlessly pulling off three different outfits, each exuding elegance and charm. See her breathtaking looks below!

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 17:28:05
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos

Television diva Jennifer Winget never fails to captivate her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress’s recent Instagram posts are a testament to her style prowess. Jennifer took to Instagram and showcased her versatility by effortlessly pulling off three different outfits, each exuding elegance and charm.

In the first set of pictures, Jennifer looked ethereal in a light green embellished lehenga adorned with pearl and diamond jewellery. Her choice of jewellery perfectly complemented the ensemble, adding a touch of sophistication. With a sleek bun hairstyle, she let her attire take center stage. Her makeup featured mesmerizing green eyeshadow that accentuated her beautiful eyes, while nude brown lipstick added a subtle yet glamorous touch to her overall look.

Moving on to the second outfit, Jennifer stunned in a white mirror work lehenga paired with a net dupatta. Her flowing, open waves hairstyle perfectly complemented the intricate detailing of her attire. Opting for a more understated makeup look, she embraced a nude palette that enhanced her natural beauty. Diamond earrings added a touch of elegance, completing the ensemble with finesse.

Jennifer donned a light purple lehenga in the final ensemble paired with a unique-style blouse. Her hair was styled in a chic half ponytail. Her choice of bold maroon lipstick added a dash of drama to the look, effortlessly enhancing her features. With no accessories, she let the stunning outfit take the spotlight. She showcased her sartorial flair with each outfit, leaving her admirers in awe. Check below!

Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos 822264 Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos 822268

Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos 822295 Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos 822297 Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos 822298

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jennifer Winget enjoys special family time, Tanuj Virwani loves it
Jennifer Winget enjoys special family time, Tanuj Virwani loves it
My handsome, little, green-eyed…: Jennifer Winget introduces a new family member
My handsome, little, green-eyed…: Jennifer Winget introduces a new family member
Jennifer Winget is ready for marriage, watch video
Jennifer Winget is ready for marriage, watch video
Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget
Take the bridal fashion code from Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget beats the heat, watch video
Jennifer Winget beats the heat, watch video
Jennifer Winget’s Sunglasses Collection Is To Die For, Take A Look
Jennifer Winget’s Sunglasses Collection Is To Die For, Take A Look
Latest Stories
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares romantic BTS with husband Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is ‘confused’
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares romantic BTS with husband Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is ‘confused’
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past
Read Latest News