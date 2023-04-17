Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved stars in the country and has a fan base of her own, which consists of all age groups, be it youngsters or elders. For years, she has won hearts with her acting chops in shows like Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye, and Bepannah.

Jennifer has been changing her hair colour by rocking it in stunning styles. In some looks, she may have blonde hair. In others, she has a dark brown look. There was a time when Jennifer added red to her hair. Apart from her blonde and brown hair color look, Jennifer’s red hair color look was always loved by her fans. The beauty was often spotted flaunting her luscious hair.

Recently, Jennifer flaunted her new blonde hair look. Marilyn Monroe especially inspires this look. The Beyhadh actress took to Instagram and shared photos of her new look. While sharing the photos, Jennifer also revealed enjoying a metro ride. She captioned her photos: “Marilyn on the Metro🚊” Check here