Navigate

Kanika Mann Shows Her Glowing Face As She Eats Her Delicious Thali

Kanika Mann enjoys her delicious thali.

Kanika Mann the amazing beauty seems to be in a happy mood!! However, she has captioned her latest picture and has stated that she is tensed. Wonder why she says so? Her latest Instagram post and picture has her sitting in a hotel, all set to have a good meal. She is seen at her glam best, in a white shirt.

She writes on social media, that when one is in tension, they tend to eat more. Well, do you think that this is a valid reason given by Kanika in order to have this delicious meal plate set in front of her?

officialkanikamann
Verified
Ek toh tension me khaya Bht jaata hai 😋

She seems to be enjoying her meal and her picture-perfect smile says volumes about her happy moment as she eats.

Do you believe that when one is tense, they tend to eat more? Looking at this picture, we see that Kanika is in a rather happy mood. Maybe the amazing food made her day better!!

Check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all smiling seeing the glowing and lovable picture of Kanika as she eats?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Follow us on News
Kanika Mann
Related Post
  1. Kanika Mann Birthday Bash: Siddharth Nigam, Palak Sindhwani, Rahul Vaidya, Surabhi-Samriddhi, Rashami Desai attend, see inside party pics
  2. Trending: KKK 12 Kanika Mann and Rahul Vaidya spotted walking together hand-in-hand, fans love special friendship moment
  3. Fashion battle: Mouni Roy or Kanika Mann, whose polka dot maxi dress style is breathtaking?
  4. Kanika Mann Looked Astonishing In The Beige Ensemble: Take A Look
Latest Stories
  1. Drama To Unfold In Pakhi and Virat’s Life With Re Entry Of Sai In Chavan House
  2. Watch: Nora Fatehi Just Made Our Day In Backless Green Satin Thigh Slit Gown
  3. Namrata Shirodkar gives royal vibes in red ethnic suit, fans go crazy
  4. I don’t follow any particular fashion trend; I wear everything that enhances my personality and aura: Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamaa fame
  5. Bigg Boss 16: Surprise mid-week eviction shocks contestants
  6. In Pics: Tara Sutaria Shares A Candid Picture In Dark Grey Kaftan Outfit