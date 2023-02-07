Karishma Tanna, one of the popular TV actresses, is hotness personified and often flaunts her hotness in her own different style. Be it her bold on-screen choices, her glamorous fashion avatars, or philanthropic ventures, Karishma always manages to keep her followers engaged.

Karishma is a fitness enthusiast. She is usually spotted in her house, engrossed in a yoga position. Karishma swears by yoga and high-intensity workouts and it shows on her. Karishma’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her workout routine and she intends to motivate her fans as well through her pictures and videos.

The actress is once again stealing our hearts with her latest photos. In her new photos that she posted on Instagram, the young actress is seen performing aerial yoga. She is dressed in a black bralette with grey yoga pants. She captioned her post: “Tried something different today🤓 Thanku @sarvesh_shashi for making this possible ❤️”