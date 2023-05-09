ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mahira Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya is a constant attraction to headlines. Yet again, she is buzzing with Mahira Sharma, wishing her a speedy recovery from her leg injury

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 13:00:59
Shraddha Arya is one of the favorite Bahu on-screen Bahu on Indian Television. Recently she ended up hurting herself in the leg. Since that time, the actress has been struggling with her leg injury and resting. Many celebrities wished her a speedy recovery since she was injured. And this time, Mahira Sharma wishes her good health. Read more to find out what Mahira Sharma said.

Mahira Sharma’s Wish For Shraddha Arya

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma rose to fame after appearing in the show. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of herself with Shraddha Arya with her leg injury. And in the caption wrote, “Get well soon @sarya12.” Reshaing the story Shraddha Arya in reply, wrote, “You Hottie!❤️.”

Shraddha Arya Work

The beautiful Shraddha Arya started her journey from Zee TV’s talent hunt show India’s Best Cine Star Ki Khoj and also became a runner-up. However, she made a film debut with Kalvanin Kadhali and later made her Bollywood debut with Nishabd. She has also been featured in many TV shows like Mein Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl Ek Ladki Deewani Si. She is also very famous for her active engagement on her social media account. Her entertaining videos, reels, stories, and photos regularly make fans visit her profile.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

