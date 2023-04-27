Television | Snippets

Mallika Singh Seeks Strength And Confidence Amidst This Calmness; Check Here

Mallika Singh brims with renewed confidence and strength in this picture. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Mallika Singh who was previously seen in Star Bharat’s popular show RadhaKrishn is seen and projected as an all-rounder who is exceptional in skills of dancing, music, boxing and swimming. Mallika has been engaging quite a lot with her fans through her social media posts and pictures. And today’s engagement that Mallika brings forward is quite thoughtful and positive too. She poses in the calm of the city, and asks for strength and confidence in life.

She posts great thoughtful words,

mallika_singh_official_
Verified
Time and things, as in this vision seems
Then comes a mightier silence, stern and strong. Our own calm journey on for human sake say WALK ALONG! WALK ALONG 🖤✨
#mumbaiiiii

Aww!! Such intellectual thoughts!! Are you also going along with Mallika in this strength-seeking mission?

Look at the picture she put up here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you also absorbing the same positive vibe that Mallika is experiencing? Truly, they say that strength can be gotten from the calm!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

