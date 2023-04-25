Television | Snippets

Mallika Singh Takes Time Off To Rejuvenate Her Skin; Check Here

Mallika Singh enjoys her skincare 'me' time.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Mallika Singh Takes Time Off To Rejuvenate Her Skin; Check Here

Mallika Singh who is a proven all-rounder, who is a Jack of all trades, is today seen chilling it off. As she warms her legs, she takes on a big task. She is seen rejuvenating her skin by taking time out to put up a face mask.

Mallika has recently showcased her prowess in singing, dance, boxing and even swimming. We have written about that in detail. Now, we see Mallika Singh taking some ‘me’ time where she is trying to enhance the beauty of her skin and face tone. As she wishes for a good day ahead, she is seen applying a nourishing mask on her face.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we know that Mallika puts her heart, mind and soul into anything that she is doing. No doubt, she has turned out to have skills in many facets and fields. Also, as a performer, it is very important for any actor to take this ‘me’ time to care for the body and face in particular.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Read Latest News