Mallika Singh Takes Time Off To Rejuvenate Her Skin; Check Here

Mallika Singh enjoys her skincare 'me' time.

Mallika Singh who is a proven all-rounder, who is a Jack of all trades, is today seen chilling it off. As she warms her legs, she takes on a big task. She is seen rejuvenating her skin by taking time out to put up a face mask.

Mallika has recently showcased her prowess in singing, dance, boxing and even swimming. We have written about that in detail. Now, we see Mallika Singh taking some ‘me’ time where she is trying to enhance the beauty of her skin and face tone. As she wishes for a good day ahead, she is seen applying a nourishing mask on her face.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we know that Mallika puts her heart, mind and soul into anything that she is doing. No doubt, she has turned out to have skills in many facets and fields. Also, as a performer, it is very important for any actor to take this ‘me’ time to care for the body and face in particular.

