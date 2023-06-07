ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here

Ekta has been a guiding force and mentor for Mouni, providing her with valuable advice and support throughout her journey. They are often seen sharing warm and friendly moments.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 15:09:27
Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor are two prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry. They share a close friendship that has grown over the years. Their friendship dates back to Mouni’s initial days in the entertainment industry when she made her acting debut with Ekta’s television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ekta, as the creator and producer of the show, played a significant role in Mouni’s career by casting her in the pivotal role of Krishna Tulsi. Since then, Mouni and Ekta have maintained a strong bond. Ekta has been a guiding force and mentor for Mouni, providing her with valuable advice and support throughout her journey. They are often seen sharing warm and friendly moments.

Today, on Ekta’s birthday, Mouni penned a heart-warming birthday wish for her. She took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ekta. She captioned the post: “My dearest ekta ma’am, Amidst your numerous accomplishments, it is your warmth, and genuine care for those around you that have endeared you to hearts worldwide. You’ve built an extended family of talented individuals who not only respect and admire you but also consider you their guiding light. Your ability to nurture talent, provide opportunities, and create an environment where creativity flourishes is a testament to your exceptional leadership. You’ve been a beacon of support, guiding numerous careers and transforming lives along the way. 🤝✨ Today, as we celebrate you, & I want to express my deepest gratitude for the joy, inspiration, and countless moments of entertainment you’ve brought into our lives. May this birthday be a reflection of the incredible impact you’ve made, and may the year ahead be filled with boundless success, happiness, and fulfillment. Keep shining your light, and continue to weave your magic for generations to come!

Love you x

Wishing you a very happy birthday 🥳

@ektarkapoor”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

