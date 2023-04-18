Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Mumbai for the launch of India’s first Apple Store. Cook was seen personally welcoming customers as employees cheered and clapped at the company’s new outlet in Mumbai, which opened Tuesday.

The famous personality also met Bollywood actors at the store opening event of Apple store. Mouni Roy and her husband, Bejoy Nambiar, were amongst the guest who graced the event. Mouni took to Instagram and shared photos with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

She shares the frame in one of the photos with her husband and the CEO. She wrote, “You often find yourself thinking about being a brand especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands from my generation.”

Besides meeting Tim, Mouni also clicked photos with AR Rahman and Madhuri Dixit. Check the photos below!