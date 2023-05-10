My handsome, little, green-eyed...: Jennifer Winget introduces a new family member

Jennifer Winget, who has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style, shared photos with her new paw friend. In the post, Jennifer can be seen cuddling the cute dog.

Jennifer Winget is one of the leading television actresses. The style diva Jennifer Winget is a complete fashion package. She is the one you can look up to whenever you need some go-to fashion tips. No one except Jennifer is a true fashionista. For all those who don’t know who she is, she is an Indian actress famous for her TV shows Bepannah, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye, and a true rising fashion icon.

Needless to say, Jennifer makes all styles and dresses look stunning on her. She looks like a bombshell in all attires. Jennifer not only does good acting but also has great taste in fashion. Jennifer has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

The actress has now introduced a new family member on Instagram. Jennifer took to Instagram and shared photos with her new paw friend. In the post, Jennifer can be seen cuddling the cute dog. She has named him Oliver. Jennifer captioned her post: “Winget’s newest Wingman!🪽 Say hello to Oliver, my handsome, little, green-eyed Indie.🐾” Check below!