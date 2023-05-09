ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics)

The stunning Nia Sharma has always impressed the masses with her looks and style. In the latest pictures, her toned body and abs are grabbing attention; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 May,2023 19:00:17
Nia Sharma continues to impress the audience in showbiz. The diva has carved her niche in the industry since her debut in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Currently, the actress is receiving fame for her social media posts, reels, etc. Apart from that, one thing that keeps her on top of headlines is her stunning personality. And yet again, in new pictures, she is flaunting her figure. Let’s check out.

Toned Abs And Body

In the latest Instagram photo dump, Nia shared two pictures of herself in a workout outfit. She wore a pink low-neckline sports bralette paired with a black skirt. In addition, the multi-colour sneakers and glasses uplifted her appearance. She posed in front of the sun. Her sunkissed pictures flaunting abs and body looks saucy. In the neck picture, she looked closer at her workout avatar in her favorite pink shade.

Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics) 805467

Nia Sharma Flaunts Toned Abs And Body (Saucy Pics) 805468

Social Media

Nia Sharma is quite active on social media accounts. She has a massive fan following of 7.6 million on her account. Interestingly, her daily share of pictures, videos, reels, and updates keeps her fans hooked on her. The actress is also very famous for her bold and blunt avatar. She has appeared in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, etc. Also, she has a top-notch style.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

