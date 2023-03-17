Nia Sharma is one of the hottest TV actresses. Apart from being a great actress, Nia is also a style icon. As anyone following Nia’s style files will know, the actor can pull off an entire spectrum of looks with ease. Nia is unapologetically and she is not going to change that about herself ever. Nia is known for her bold avatar. Be it a photo in a bikini or a casual outfit or be it a photograph with her donning and posing in denim shorts, she is known to kill it in all.

This gorgeous actress slays every single look like a pro. Whatever she wears becomes the latest trend. The lady seems to be hellbent on setting Instagram on fire. Nia has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style.

Recently, Nia shared throwback pictures in which she looked stunning as she donned a pink strapless top and kept her hair wide open. She opted for pink eyeliner which enhanced her look. Sharing the pictures, Nia wrote ‘If an old picture makes it to my timeline again…. Pink must only be the reason.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user commented “Pehli baar dekh toh Priyanka Chopra lagi aap”. Another called her ‘boss lady.’ Check below!